As thrilling as it is to delay sleep for as long as you can (whether it's by going down YouTube rabbit holes, gaming, or doomscrolling), here’s an incentive to call it a night early: better skin health. While you’re asleep, the rest of your body is hard at work doing damage control from the day. And since your skin serves as your body’s first line of defense against all sorts of daytime aggressors, from dry winter air to sun exposure, that overnight repair mode is a non-negotiable for keeping it healthy.