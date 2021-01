Marula oil is derived from the nut of the marula tree, a relative of the mango tree. Found growing in the wild throughout Africa, the marula fruit has long been prized for its nutritional value (it’s been found in jams and beer), but its oil is packed with fatty acids, which are naturally found in the skin barrier. In fact, one study found that the oil can both deeply moisturize skin and minimize transepidermal water loss. That said, we suggest applying the oil at night since it could feel too heavy to wear throughout the day and cause pilling under makeup.