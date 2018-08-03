One of the best ways to re-live a vacation is through the tokens we bring home with us. And in a city as energetic and vibrant as China’s capital, Beijing, there are ample opportunities for shopping. Beijing is a wonderfully rich destination, where ancient Chinese traditions gel harmoniously with modern city style.
If you’ve always wanted to explore the city’s shopping scene but didn’t know where to start, you’re in luck. We’ve teamed up with Korean Air, which offers convenient flights to Beijing via Seoul, South Korea, to bring you the must-visit shops of Beijing — from high-end boutiques and awe-inducing malls to local bargaining markets that people have been visiting for over 2,000 years. On your way over, refresh yourself with Korean Air’s inflight amenity kit, which offers cosmetics like face cream and eye gel, so you can hit the ground running once you land.