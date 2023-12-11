Football fans have February; e-commerce editors have November. And, although our bias is glaring, we'll say it: Superbowl Sunday has nothing on this little late-November holiday known as
Thanksgiving Black Friday. For the R29 Shopping Team, the past month was a whirlwind of arduous deal hunting, discount scouting, and price cut tracking in honor of that extended holiday. But it was oh-so worth it. Why? Because, according to our anonymous shopping data, Refinery29 readers scored amazing holiday gifts, big furniture finds, winter wardrobe staples, coveted beauty buys, and more bestselling products for way way less all November long.
Despite the holiday shopping hysteria and BFCM bum rush, at the end of the day, nothing soothes a shopping writer's soul like a rare sale — especially when plenty of those sales are extended into mid-December. So, if you're like us, scroll on and rejoice. Not only are November's reader bestsellers gift-worthy, tons are still basking in the Black Friday discount limelight. From Hanky Panky panties to beginner-friendly pottery kits, holiday party dresses to puffer totes — the following 29 buys are some must-see scores (or, dare we say, touchdowns).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
