11 Restaurants To Try In Newport This Summer

Although the tiny state of Rhode Island is not technically an island, it does have some pretty great beach towns. Famous for its historic mansions and rich sailing history, Newport is one of the most beautiful and well-known spots on the list. I mean, JFK and Jackie O wouldn't choose just any old town for their charming New England wedding, right?
If you are lucky enough to spend a couple vacation days in Newport this summer, make sure to factor in some food time between your morning walks along the Cliff Walk mansions and afternoons spent sipping Del's frozen lemonade on Easton's Beach. After all, somebody has to decide which seafood joint actually has the best clam chowder (that's "chowdah" if you're a local). Scroll ahead to see our picks for the best places to grab a bite this summer as you escape in the charm of Newport.