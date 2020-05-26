Growing up, you might have been told that slouching does you absolutely no favors in terms of presenting your best self to the world. But poor posture goes beyond looking bad, it's bad for your body too (just ask your tense neck, inflamed traps, and achy lumbar). With many of us currently stuck working from home, we're not necessarily dealing with the most physically supportive office setups — and so we turn to ergonomic accessories, like posture correctors, for a quick body fix.
"Many of us work on a computer at a desk, so being constrained to sitting and staring at a screen all day contributes to poor posture," Vinh Pham, physical therapist and co-founder of Myodetox Clinics tells Refinery29. Unsurprisingly, a recent uptick in the harness-like posture corrector has ensued with top-rated styles on Amazon selling out like hotcakes. But, do they actually work? Well, yes and no. "These posture correctors are designed as a tool to help with correcting your posture by providing proprioceptive feedback and support [for] your spine," Pham explains. However, they're not intended to do the work for you — which is where strengthening your own muscles comes in: "The best way to help improve our posture is to be reminded to move frequently while we work or sit for long periods of time, as well as doing a regular exercise routine to strengthen your postural muscles."
Ahead, additional facts on how these trending contraptions can support (but not replace!) healthy posture habits — along with a handful of still-in-stock styles you add to cart.
