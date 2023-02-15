Fashion can have an “out with the old, in with the new” feel to it, but if the resurgence of flats and flared jeans have taught us anything, it's that the trends of yesteryear are back and stronger than ever — with a bit of a modern update.
Wondering what exactly to look out for when it comes to trends for spring 2023? We're all about dresses that play with texture (like knit options), proportions (drop-waist, puff sleeve, bubble skirts, etc), and draping (like ruched dresses, and slip dresses). Bright colors and metallics are also huge for spring. Don’t be afraid to be bold and stand out with these looks.
Plus-size folks can participate in any and all trends, thanks to a growing list of legacy retailers and up-and-coming brands offering more options in more sizes. We know how it can feel a little intimidating to wear certain styles, even if you LOVE the look of them. But trust us — wear the dress. Rock the look! Even if it is just for yourself, in your room, in front of the mirror, don’t dim your light (when it comes to fashion, or otherwise).
If that didn't convince you, may we get off our lil soapbox and let you know we've also rounded up our favorite of-the-moment plus-size dress trends and found 24 options that embody them perfectly? Here are some of our favorite plus-size dresses that you’ll be seeing this spring.
