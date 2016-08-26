What's The BEST Pizza Topping, Ever?

Ah, pizza. It may have its origins in Italy, but it has come to be an American staple. Not every Italian would be thrilled with our pepperoni pizzas (and penchant for dipping slices in ranch dressing), but we're not about to give up our pie-loving ways.
And while some of the best pizzas include multiple meats, veggies, cheeses, and sauces (why limit your options?), we decided to see which individual topping is the absolute best. If you could only choose one thing to sit atop your pie, what would make the cut?
We've compiled some common pizza topping options in the list below. You can upvote your favorites, but only one topping can be the true winner. Will it be pepperoni? Good-ol' extra cheese? Let us know what's on your dream pizza!
And while some of the best pizzas include multiple meats, veggies, cheeses, and sauces (why limit your options?), we decided to see which individual topping is the absolute best. If you could only choose one thing to sit atop your pie, what would make the cut?
We've compiled some common pizza topping options in the list below. You can upvote your favorites, but only one topping can be the true winner. Will it be pepperoni? Good-ol' extra cheese? Let us know what's on your dream pizza!
Advertisement