We all scream for ice cream, especially when it’s sandwiched between two of our favorite fluffy cookies (oh, AND rolled in sprinkles). As we head into summer, what could be better than a homemade ice cream sandwich? (Not much.) That’s exactly why our pals at Pinterest have rounded up their top pinned recipes for your snacking pleasure.
Take a look at the delicious winners below and start assembling your dream cookie-and-cream combos.
Don't have time to make your waffle-taco from scratch? Try buying a pack of frozen waffles for easy assembly.
2. Mini Ice Cream Sandwich Pops
These ice cream sandwich pops are party-perfect and only requiring three ingredients.
3. Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches
Homemade chocolate chip cookies with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in between — simple, classic, and delicious (bonus points for rolling yours in extra chocolate chips).
4. Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich Bites
Make your own L.A. "Churro Borough" staple at home — these treats are easy to craft and even easier to finish off in one bite.
6. Key Lime Ice Cream Sandwiches
For all you key lime pie-lovers out there, this zestier ice cream sandwich will not disappoint.
7. Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Sandwiches
A cinnamon roll cookie adds a soft and chewy quality to this ice cream sandwich.
8. Mint Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches
Try scooping mint cookies and cream between Oreos for a mini treat.
9. Healthy Strawberry-Banana Ice Cream Sandwiches
These beauties are made with three simple ingredients AND are dairy-free!
