Nordstrom Is A Gold Mine For The Best Winter Styles

When it comes to one-shop fashion stops, no other retailer shows up as Nordstrom does. It's where you can casually pick up chic wares, from seasonal basics to office essentials to wedding guest attire during a single sitting. It's no wonder the shopping process is so seamless — the institution offers everything from budget-friendly buys to high-end investment pieces. There's something for everybody across every lifestyle category. The price points are reasonable and often delightfully discounted. The curation is abundant and top-notch. The customer experience is stellar. We can keep going, but those are just a few reasons why we here at Refinery29 keep returning to this juggernaut time and time again.
Recently, we discovered the treasure trove that is Nordstrom Made, the conglomerate of Nordstrom's in-house fashion brands comprised of Nordstrom Signature, Zella, Open Edit, and others. A rep at Nordstrom Made previously told R29 that the majority of styles from these subsidiary labels are developed based on actual customer feedback. Any and all shoppers' concerns are also taken into account: Sustainability, corporate social responsibility, size inclusion, and affordability are some of the main issues that are consistently being addressed with every release. And for these colder months especially, Nordstrom Made has low-key revealed itself to be one of the best places to stock up on crucial winter styles at prime prices.
The selection is so impressive that we went ahead and pulled 11 winter styles we're personally looking to add to our wardrobes ASAP. Fan-favorite joggers, deluxe cashmere knits, and a nightgown that doubles as a holiday dress are just some of the hand-picked items that might pique your interest as well. Consider this an apt opportunity to round out your winter arsenal — or at least eyeball a few styles you may want to add to your gift wishlist.
If you don't own a simple black blazer already, this is your sign to add one to your closet. This one from Open Edit is structured with strong shoulders but it's also soft and comfy to keep wearing for hours on end.
We're about to put you onto a major secret: Nordstrom Signature is a gold mine for cashmere. This midi skirt with a fluted, mermaid-ish silhouette is made of a scrumptious cashmere-cotton blend, which we imagine would pair lovely with a cropped sweater or a boxy blouse on top.
Perhaps you wouldn't believe it at first glance, but this cozy sweater is completely machine-washable. (Yes, even with the hint of wool that's blended throughout!) "Excellent sweater. Flattering fit that has a loose casual look but isn’t boxy. Really soft and not scratchy. Well priced and doesn’t need dry cleaning! Wish there were more colors, really love this sweater," writes one reviewer.
One of Zella's star items is this pair of joggers, which boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars and a whopping 1434 reviews. Needless to say, it's a must for winter. "The Zella Live in Jogger Pants are absolutely an excellent wardrobe staple! Honestly, I can’t truly call these pants 'joggers' ... because the material is NOT the same as sweatpants. The Zella Live In Jogger Pants have a much more refined styled silhouette," writes one reviewer.
Winter dress season is upon us, and this ribbed midi made of 90% wool and 10% cashmere is a customer pick with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. "I love the fit, it's relaxed, not bodycon, while still maintaining a feminine silhouette," writes a reviewer. "It's extremely versatile; heels, flats, boots, blazer, jean jacket, belt, jewelry...endless options. I have a thick leather belt that looks great with this dress. There's a textured wide vertical ribbing pattern that's flattering. It's an elegant piece."
If you haven't noticed, we're still on a cashmere kick! This sweater, which takes its design inspiration from a half-zip pullover and a cable-knit, is just our style for a slightly preppy (but still extremely cozy) look.
A puffer vest is one of those handy fashion items you don't realize can be worn with virtually anything. We especially love this style from BP. because of its slightly capped sleeve, cross-body quilting, and slick material made from recycled fibers.
We cannot lie — doesn't this cashmere cardigan from Nordstrom Signature look like a dupe of another premium cashmere sweater that's hundreds of dollars more? Writes one satisfied shopper, "Love the substantial weight of the sweater and the side slits. Great for layering."
If you love traditional pieces as much as we do, you can't miss out on this cashmere-wool blend coatigan, which we feel could be a fabulous purchase for in-office layering since it wears like a robe but winks like a long blazer.
Here's a hot tip for the holidays: Nordstrom Made has a whole collection of sleepwear for the entire family, like adorable matching pajamas. Imagine our surprise when we spotted this "nightgown" in the stacks. Much too charming for indoor wear, we say — we hope to see this frock making its round at holiday parties.
On the topic of comfy clothes disguised as formal wear, these wide-leg dress pants are actually super casual with a drawstring tie and an elastic waist. (Listen, nobody will know unless they look real closely.)
