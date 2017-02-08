Forget Salt Bae, It’s All About The Muffin Man

Cupcakes get all the glory, but we say it's time for muffins to get in on some of the action. After all, they're a perfect addition to any meal, are great sweet or savory, and still look pretty without an expert icing job.
Photogenic attributes aside, they're also a fairly easy quick bread that travels well and will make you at least 50% more popular with your friends.* We've rounded up eight of our favorite muffin recipes from around the web for inspiration. Dust off your muffin pans and get to baking!
*Refinery29 cannot actually guarantee that muffins will make you more popular. But also, they probably will because who doesn't love Muffins?!