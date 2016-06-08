It’s official, summer is upon us. With the influx of heat and outdoor activities, all we seem to want at the end of these long days is a cool and sweet treat. And what better to fulfill our craving than an ice-cold, creamy milkshake? Nothing! Not only is it a delicious, frosty beverage, but it's also a throwback to our younger years (M&M McFlurries, anyone?).
The best and easiest way to enjoy one of your favorite creamy-cold combos is to whip it up at home. Need some inspiration? The friendly folks at Pinterest have rounded up their top pinned (and seriously festive) shake recipes below for your sipping satisfaction.
Your favorite campfire staple in drink form — complete with graham cracker crumble.
3. Blueberry Milkshake
Blueberries, honey, milk, and a little bit of ice cream are all it takes to whip up this refreshing summer treat.
4. Salted Caramel Milkshake
Fan of Starbucks' seasonal cider? This milkshake version will keep you satisfied through the warmer months.
9. Mint Julep Milkshake
This mint julep shake tastes just like a Thin Mint cookie (with a bourbon kick)!
10. Piña Colada Milkshake
Try this deliciously refreshing recipe with or without rum.
