If an entire latte or a pint of Ben & Jerry's has ever sent you, ahem, scurrying to the bathroom, then you've come to the right place. Even if you're not a lactose-intolerant individual, hopping on the alternative-milk train still has its benefits — including (but not limited to) everything from health to taste and environmental — and we chatted with an NYC-based internist to get the full non-dairy scoop.
"More people are converting to plant-based diets, and there is an increased awareness about ethical issues, in addition to allergies and intolerances," Dr. Sunitha Posina, MD, told Refinery29. "We don’t have any data to suggest that lactose intolerance is on the rise, but I do believe that more people are recognizing it more than before." But when it comes down to it, is all of this just really bad PR for cows? According to Dr. Posina, not quite: "Cow’s milk has very high nutritional value as it contains vitamin D and calcium, which are very important for bone health." Ultimately, going dairy-free is less about hard-and-fast nutrition and more about exploring the options that work best for you and your body.
If you want to take a gander at the most popular milk-alternatives around, then keep clicking for an all-encompassing breakdown ahead — from soy to cashew.
