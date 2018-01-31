3 Ways To Pull Off This Season's Coolest Beauty Trend

When was the last time you woke up and decided to take a
step leap out of your beauty comfort zone? That’s what we thought. We get it: If you’re not used to taking your makeup into next-level territory, strolling into the office sporting a neon-green shadow or showing up for date night wearing a metallic lipstick can feel terrifying. However (and we’re just throwing this out there), you don’t have to go zero to 60 just to try out the most buzzed-about trends. There are ways to hone in on a lewk and tone it down or amp it up — depending on your beauty skillz.
So in an effort to help you create a look that speaks to your inner makeup artist (we all have one), we partnered with Revlon to take on one of our favourite trends this season — the graphic eye — and break down three interesting ways to wear it, based on just how bold you're willing to go (and, of course, how many times you hit the snooze button). Whether you're a "no-makeup makeup" person or your BFFs would describe your vibe as extra, these liner looks will inspire you to step it up. Sorry, there's no toeing the line here.
(Not So) Plain & Simple
Whether you're a beauty beginner or just so set in your simple-cat-eye ways that you're not sure where to start, this one's for you. "An easy way to modernize the classic cat-eye is to invert it," says makeup artist Sabrina Rinaldi. "Drawing attention to the lower lashline elongates the eye and creates a unique look that's easy to pull off."
As with all makeup looks, it's super important to start with a solid base. (Think of it as your beauty canvas.) Once your foundation is applied, blended, and set, start lining each lower lashline at the inner corner and working your way out, following the natural curve of your eye and extending up towards your temple. Pro tip: Use Revlon ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner in Intense Black, which glides on easily with precision thanks to its wheel tip, yet doesn't budge once it's set. Next, give the line one more pass, only this time, taper down below your tear duct. To finish it off, apply a neutral-toned lipstick to really let your new graphic goddess look shine, baby, shine.
With Flying Colours
So now that we've covered the entry-level version, let's kick it up a notch for those of you who aren't afraid of a little colour. "Experimenting with colour and shape is a fun way to play up your eyes without going too out-of-the-box," says Rinaldi. "Plus, the negative-space look is a major trend right now, so it's a win-win."
Without further adieu, here's how to master it at home: First, create your base using Revlon PhotoReady Insta-Filter Foundation, a buildable formula that gives you the prettiest natural finish. Next, choose an unexpected eyeliner shade that complements your skin tone. (We're loving this ever-so-slight metallic Mermaid Blue.) Starting at the outer crease of each eye, roll the liner out and up towards the edge of your brow — stopping right above your crease to arch the line in towards your nose. Next, leave about a 1/2-inch gap, and continue on the same path, curving down towards your inner eye. Once you've reached the level of your tear duct, connect the curved line to your waterline. Finish the look with a pink-hued lipstick, and skip the mascara this one time. Since this is a straight-up lewk, Rinaldi says you don’t necessarily need the extra oomph of a mascara. “All you need is a simple curl of your lashes,” she insists. Pro tip: When applying the liner, don’t tug on your eye because it can alter the shape of your curve. Instead, look straight ahead in a mirror and prop your cheek or forehead on your hand for stability.
Extra, Extra!
All bets are off for this next look that marries two of this season’s most coveted trends: coloured highlighter (yes, it’s still going strong) and graphic, cutout liner. It might seem over-the-top if you’re not used to going all-out with your daily routine, but who says you can’t give it a shot anyway? You do you, girl. Here’s how:
First, as if you were creating a standard cat-eye, roll a mauve-coloured liner along each upper lashline, extending out towards your brow and stopping right after your crease. Next, arch the line in towards your nose until you reach the inner corner of your eye. “The key here is making sure that the arch goes above your crease, not on or below it,” says Rinaldi. To add even more intensity to the look, roll on a *bonus* line along your bottom lashline using Revlon’s ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner in Sparkling Black, a jet-black shade that features tiny shimmery flecks. Then, using a flat synthetic brush or small domed brush, lightly buff in a loose holographic shadow (we used Revlon's limited-edition Color Charge Loose Powder in 104 Holographic — available at the end of February) to fill in the shape on your upper lid. Drape the same highlighter formula along your upper cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and your Cupid’s bow. You can top it off with a swipe of mascara, but Rinaldi recommends keeping the rest of your look on the simpler side — especially when it comes to your brows. “Use a lighter brow mousse like Revlon ColorStay Brow Mousse instead of a pencil or powder,” she suggests. “A brow that’s too bold can end up competing with the hero elements of this look.”
So there you have it: one trend, three looks — and, let's be real, unlimited compliments.
On Tara: Beaufille top, Armed earrings. On Amelia: Diane von Furstenberg top, Biko earrings, Anastasia Sel ring. On Crystal: Tara Rivas top, Biko earrings and rings.
