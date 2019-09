3 Ways To Pull Off This Season's Coolest Beauty Trend

First, as if you were creating a standard cat-eye, roll a mauve -coloured liner along each upper lashline, extending out towards your brow and stopping right after your crease. Next, arch the line in towards your nose until you reach the inner corner of your eye. “The key here is making sure that the arch goes above your crease, not on or below it,” says Rinaldi. To add even more intensity to the look, roll on a *bonus* line along your bottom lashline using Revlon’s ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner in Sparkling Black , a jet-black shade that features tiny shimmery flecks. Then, using a flat synthetic brush or small domed brush, lightly buff in a loose holographic shadow (we used Revlon's limited-edition Color Charge Loose Powder in 104 Holographic — available at the end of February) to fill in the shape on your upper lid. Drape the same highlighter formula along your upper cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and your Cupid’s bow. You can top it off with a swipe of mascara, but Rinaldi recommends keeping the rest of your look on the simpler side — especially when it comes to your brows. “Use a lighter brow mousse like Revlon ColorStay Brow Mousse instead of a pencil or powder,” she suggests. “A brow that’s too bold can end up competing with the hero elements of this look.”