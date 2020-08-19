Working from home can be challenging enough without the added concern that you don't even have a place to add the smallest of desks. With tiny and shared apartments comes limited space and having a dedicated home office isn't a reality for many of us. Especially when we've been thrust back to school (from home) or a job (from home) without time to consider that this is indeed your office or study hall for the foreseeable future. We rounded up the best lap desks so that you can grab any spot around your oh-so-humble abode, pop a squat, and hit the digital books.
Being able to find a comfortable workspace from your home space shouldn't be dependent on your square footage. That's why we've gathered the best lap desks that allow you to work from the couch, bed, patio, and anywhere in between. So, whether you're looking for a cheap pint-size option or a sleek, high-design alternative to a bulky piece of furniture, there's something for everyone with this selection of portable lap desks.
