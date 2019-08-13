The Best Movies You Didn't Know You Can Stream

Take a quick browse through Netflix, and this much is obvious: A whole bunch of movies are available on streaming subscription services. But if you're willing to spend a few dollars to rent a movie, then a multitude becomes available.
iTunes boasts an especially large collection of movies — according to the website, there are over 100,000 titles available. Though the iTunes store, you can catch buzzy movies, like Avengers: Endgame, or show love to movies that should be buzzier, like First Man. Depending on where you live, it can be challenging to catch indies with small distributions while they're in theaters. Fear not: Movies like Let the Sunshine In are available to stream.
These are the new releases on iTunes you should definitely check out.