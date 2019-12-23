These days, you'd be hard-pressed to find any tech gadget on the market without a bevy of chic cases to dress it with, because if you don't accessorize it, does it even exist? (I recently became the proud owner of this cactus AirPod case, and I have to say, it has made my music-listening experience even more joyful.) Ahead, the cutest iPad cases on the internet — from Comme des Garçons to Moleskine.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.