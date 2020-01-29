As a woman who's run a marathon and who has D-cup boobs, I can tell you that running shoes are not exactly my first priority. For me, it’s all about the heavy-duty sports bra. I would rather run barefoot than in a flimsy brassiere. I would take a sock’s worth of blisters over the intolerable feeling of my boobs flopping around like an off-kilter windmill.
And so, over the years, I’ve been on a quest for a high-impact sports bra that could contain my runaway breasts. For a long time, I thought it was hopeless. I would buy a size down, and wear two sports bras at a time to keep things in place (and to create a nifty pocket for my phone and keys). It's a good hack, but there are downsides. You have to wash your bras twice as often, and it’s annoying to have to pull two bras on and to try to wrestle your way out of them when you're covered in sweat.
Luckily, there are many companies out there trying to find a solution for bustier women who want to participate in high-impact activities. Here are a few of the best high impact sports bras on the market.