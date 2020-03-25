We’re always looking for low investment ways to upgrade our home decor — but how many throw pillows and succulents can an amateur decorator possibly go through until running out of easy options? Enter, the hanging planter: a decorative pot that can be suspended from your ceiling or wall as an unexpected way to elevate everything from herbs to small flowers, plants, and even your favorite fruit.
There's an array of unique hanging planter options out there for any type of home aesthetic: minimalistic copper looks to complement more contemporary spaces or colorful glass-blown iterations for the more experimental styles. Hey, you can even DIY your own dangling plant home from an old gift basket or particularly attractive takeout container.
No worries if you're not up to the task of making one yourself, because we've put together a range of our favorite hanging planters ahead — featuring everything from macrame details to galvanized steel. Now all you need to do is simply add one to cart and get ready to pot your favorite green friend inside of it.
