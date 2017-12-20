If your bank account is starting to look a little light during the holidays, you might be looking for ways to earn more money instead of constantly cutting back. (Though it is important to remember this season shouldn't be about going broke just to buy gifts.)
As the new year approaches, consider ways to create a new revenue stream using skills you already have, or doing work you know you love, on a freelance basis. Word-of-mouth advertising of your services or pitching yourself on social media are fine places to start. But if you want to go digital and automate the process a bit, look into websites that provide a platform for freelancers to connect with customers. Here are five to start with.