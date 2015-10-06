34 Food Emoji We Wish Were Real

There's something immensely satisfying about being able to comprehensively answer a text with a single emoji. And our favorite emoji to use are always food-themed — a tiny image of pizza is way more expressive than our parents will ever understand. We were super psyched when we learned about the addition of tacos and bacon to the emoji family, but there are SO many foodmojis that our fingers still covet.
We asked our coworkers about their dream food emoji (one R29er even keeps an ongoing list every time she wants to use one that doesn't exist yet) and here's what we came up with. Take note Unicode, we really need some tiny images of bagels with lox, iced coffee, peanut butter, and many more at our texting disposal.
