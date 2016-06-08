We all love a fancy cocktail, but doing all that zesting, measuring, and mixing at home? It makes us want to ditch the kitchen and just head to our local watering hole.
But it turns out, you don't have to slice, dice, and stir specialty ingredients to enjoy a nice drink (and impress your friends). There are cocktail mixes for that. And no, we're not talking about those gross ones from college. There's a whole new breed of do-it-yourself mixes, and they're just as good as hitting up an upscale bar — and cheaper, too. Here are our favorite drink mixes and premixed cocktails that take zero effort and can make anyone look like a mixologist.
