Vanilla, dark chocolate, cranberries, chamomile teaHair basically broadcasts your general health to the world — which is why it suffers as much as you do when you’re pulling late nights at work and living on takeout. “Stress can do crazy things to our bodies, including our hair,” says Gans. Enough of it can even exacerbate hair loss.An easy solution is vanilla; studies have shown that just the scent of it can reduce stress and anxiety. If you don’t happen to be cooking with it on a regular basis (really, who is?), try incorporating it into your routine in other ways. The Hair Food Hair Milk with Jasmine & Vanilla shampoo and conditioner smell as yummy as the name suggests. The vanilla-scent will keep you feeling blissed out, while also hydrating and smoothing your hair for extra shine. And since stress and inflammation are closely connected — chronic stress actually causes low-level inflammation throughout the body — stock up on anti-inflammatory foods, like dark chocolate, just in case.