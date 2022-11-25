Cyber Monday sales are always plentiful with deals on everything from beauty favorites to mattresses and apparel, but did you know it's also the right moment to get an incredible deal on a new sex toy? And since nothing brings us more pleasure than a brand new vibrator ridiculously on sale, we're here with all the details on the best sales that will have you buzzing with excitement — in more ways than one.
This year, Cyber Monday deals on sex toys are better than ever with huge savings on vibrators that we rarely (if ever) see go on sale. We're seeing discounts on R29 reader faves like like LELO's luxury vibes, and sales on top of sales for additional markdowns your wallet will be totally thankful for. If you've been waiting to treat yourself (and your vagina) to a new treat, keep reading for the can't-miss sex toy deals of the year.
This year, Cyber Monday deals on sex toys are better than ever with huge savings on vibrators that we rarely (if ever) see go on sale. We're seeing discounts on R29 reader faves like like LELO's luxury vibes, and sales on top of sales for additional markdowns your wallet will be totally thankful for. If you've been waiting to treat yourself (and your vagina) to a new treat, keep reading for the can't-miss sex toy deals of the year.
Best Cyber Monday Sex Toy Deals Quick Links
LELO: Save up to 60% off on vibrators, cock rings, wands, and more. Plus, take an additional 15% off everything with code SWEET15 (even on already marked-down items like the best-selling Lelo Sona 2 Cruise).
PinkCherry: Take up to 80% off using code BLACK until November 28.
Tracy's Dog: Using code BFVIP will get you $10 off every $60 you spend. R29 readers can also grab the OG Flow for 17% off using exclusive code RF2917.
Lovehoney: Take up to 60% off through November 30 on vibrators, lingerie, and sex essentials. No code needed.
Adam & Eve: Sales up to 80% off on best-selling vibrators. Take 35% off one toy using code AESAVE35 at checkout.
Maude: Take 20% off all orders over $80.
Dame: Free Kip lipstick vibrator with $100 purchase.
Lovers: Sale on a sale alert! Take an extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25 until November 27.
Unbound Babes: 20% off sitewide, no code needed.
Womanizer: Up to 50% off, no code needed. Even on premium toys like the Womanizer Duo.
Best Cyber Monday Sex Toy Bundles
Everything you need and more for a solo night of pleasure, the kit includes Maude's best-selling, three-speed Vibe, an 8 oz. pump bottle of organic Shine lubricant, and 10 hypoallergenic, compostable wipes. One reviewer calls the Solo Kit a perfect gift, not only because of its pleasure-inducing powers but also for how chic it looks in a gift bag.
If you're thinking of getting started in the sex toy game, this is a perfect kit for beginners. With toys ranging from a rabbit vibrator to cock ring and anal beads, it's great for exploration. And at 50% off, it's well worth the price.
Best Cyber Mondal Deals On Clitoral Vibrators
This "clitorally mindblowing" vibrator uses sonic waves to give a full-body orgasm that will keep you in a state of bliss. Take an additional 15% off its sale price on Cyber Monday with code SWEET15 for the best deal we've seen all year.
If you've been waiting to purchase the Satisfyer Pro 2, it's time to pull the trigger. Though it goes on sale on and off through the year, nothing has compared with its sale price at PinkCherry's Cyber Monday extravaganza. At under $30, it'll barely make a dent in your bank account. Do your clit a solid and just say yes.
Small but mighty, the Puff is a fan-favorite suction vibrator whose price tag is already pretty reasonable. Knocking another 20% off this five-star powerhouse makes this purchase a no-brainer.
Best Cyber Monday Deals On Oral Sex Toys
It's true: finding an oral sex toy that replicates the sensations of a mouth is difficult. Which is why Womanizer, the brand that pioneered air suction vibrator technology, rarely ever goes on sale. Though pricey, we promise the 20% discount on their Premium 2 (a luxury vibrator that will blow your clit away with 14 powerful intensities) is 100% worth it.
Exclusive Cyber Monday sale alert! If you're in the market for a suction vibrator with internal and external stimulation, we nabbed R29 readers 17% off the newest vibe from Tracy's Dog with special code RF2917. If you've already bought this one, don't worry, Tracy's Dog is taking $10 off each $60 you spend during Cyber Monday, so you can grab gifts for everyone's stocking at a really great price.
