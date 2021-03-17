Sourdough starters, DIY tie-dye sweatsuits, sewing your own masks, even coming up with our own TikTok dances — at this point in the quarantine era, we’ve tried every at-home trend we could find. But unfortunately, we’re not out of the stay-at-home order woods just yet. If you’re still feeling a little stir crazy and in need of some ideas for keeping up your creative momentum, you’ve come to the right place.
Whether you spend all day working on and off from home or are in need of some weekend activities, we’ve rounded up some innovative — and adult-friendly — crafting projects for every expertise level. For the super novice crafters, we’ve tapped Shutterfly for a couple of project options that will help you get in touch with your sentimental side (like creating a custom 1000-piece puzzle). And for the advanced crafters who are well versed with a glue gun and a set of knitting needles, considering starting a side hustle of knitting Instagram-worthy sweater or bath mats.
Ahead, shop the best 10 at-home kits that will jumpstart your creative side while you're still stuck at home.