Recently, as I handed my business card to a friend I'd just made, he looked at it longingly before putting it away, and commenting, “That’s when I’ll know I’ve really made it.”
And it’s true, having your own business card comes with a certain cachet — that you’re an adult, that you’ve “made it” in whatever profession you’re trying to “make it” in. It says you're serious about what you're doing, and demands you be taken seriously.
But the truth is, anyone can order business cards. They're not just for people whose employers provide them. You don’t even have to spend a fortune to get really nice, well-designed ones. Ahead, we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite business cards — and you can order them all right now.