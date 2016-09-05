The Best Breakfast Sandwich Recipe In NYC

In New York City, there's a bodega on every corner. And, every bodega's got a breakfast sandwich. Bacon, plus egg, plus cheese. Seems simple, right? Yes, any local spot can master the breakfast sandwich, but it likely won't be as insanely delicious as the one from Dimes, one of my favorite restaurants, where the breakfast sandwiches flow like Citi Bikes down Broadway — or, something like that.
I had the opportunity to learn a thing or two from the chef at the renowned Chinatown mainstay. There, he taught me how to fold the perfect yolk, season to perfection, and that not all egg sandwiches are created equal. From our New York kitchen to yours, we bring you the ultimate in breakfastry. Kiss that bodega goodbye.
