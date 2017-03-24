The Most Satisfying Blackhead Removal Videos On The Internet

If you're into suspenseful, violent, over-the-top pimple popping videos — no shame. (And allow us to direct you to this slideshow.) For the rest of us — who also feel satisfaction from clean pores but might have a weaker stomach — blackhead-removal videos are the next best thing.
Ahead, find the very best slow-motion extraction videos the Internet has to offer. Whether these people are actually ripping out blackheads or just sebaceous filaments, you can't deny that there's something mesmerizing about the process. And, given the dangers of overly-aggressive pore strips and masks, better to derive pleasure from watching someone else attempt it than to try it yourself. Right?
Let the pore-sucking games begin.