Go Big (& Go Home) With The 9 Best Black Friday Furniture Deals

If there's one thing you should do on Black Friday, it's go big. At least we think so — mostly because 2023 has some of the best Black Friday furniture deals we've seen in a while. We're talking cult-favorite office chairs, cushy sectionals, stylish dining chair sets, and more big-ticket items going for up to 70% off.
Of course, we condone carting a few good clothing finds or some rarely on-sale beauty buys. But perhaps bump up that Wayfair convertible sofa you've been eyeing or that Branch Daily Chair on your wishlist because they — plus, plenty of other furniture bestsellers — are boasting some impressively low price tags. So scroll on for our curated list of the best Black Friday furniture deals you should go big and go home with this 2023.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Shop Branch's Sale of the Year, and score up to 20% off Branch's work-from-home bestsellers with the code BFCM — including the brand's top-rated, reader-favorite Daily Chair.
Take up to 80% off select Wayfair bestsellers at the retailer's early Black Friday sale event. No promo code required.
For a limited time, take up to 50% off heaps of Joss & Main furniture finds — plus, take an extra 15% off select styles when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout.
Score the exact same deal as Joss & Main at its sister site AllModern's Holiday Hosting Sale. But there's a twist: Use code GET15 (not SAVE15) for an extra 15% off select products.
Right now, Castlery has its bestselling dining sets, sofas, and storage solutions along with a few more furniture finds up to $600 off for Black Friday. Specifically, take $120 off $1,500+, $280 off $2,500+, or $600 off $4,500+ purchases. (Excludes the limited-edition collection.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Save big on Walmart's top-notch office furniture and more for Black Friday while supplies last.
For a limited time, take an extra 40% off Urban Outfitters' sale section brimming with stylish furniture and home goods.
Use the code BF23 when you checkout at Burrow for up to $1,000 off your cart. Take 15% off purchases up to $1,999, $500 off 2,000+ purchases, $750 off $3,000+ purchases, and $1,000 off $4,000+ purchases.
Take up to 30% off Sundays' fan-favorite bed frames, couches, side chairs, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.