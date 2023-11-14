ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Go Big (& Go Home) With The 9 Best Black Friday Furniture Deals

Alexandra Polk
Last Updated November 14, 2023, 6:05 PM
If there's one thing you should do on Black Friday, it's go big. At least we think so — mostly because 2023 has some of the best Black Friday furniture deals we've seen in a while. We're talking cult-favorite office chairs, cushy sectionals, stylish dining chair sets, and more big-ticket items going for up to 70% off.
Of course, we condone carting a few good clothing finds or some rarely on-sale beauty buys. But perhaps bump up that Wayfair convertible sofa you've been eyeing or that Branch Daily Chair on your wishlist because they — plus, plenty of other furniture bestsellers — are boasting some impressively low price tags. So scroll on for our curated list of the best Black Friday furniture deals you should go big and go home with this 2023.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Save up to 20% off at Branch with code BFCM

15% off Daily Chair, $249 $211.65

Shop This
Branch
Daily Chair
$211.65$249.00
Branch
Shop Branch's Sale of the Year, and score up to 20% off Branch's work-from-home bestsellers with the code BFCM — including the brand's top-rated, reader-favorite Daily Chair.
Shop Branch
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up to 70% off at Wayfair

51% off Mistana Dingler 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa, $760 $369.99

Shop This
Mistana
Dingler 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa
$369.99$760.00
Wayfair
Take up to 80% off select Wayfair bestsellers at the retailer's early Black Friday sale event. No promo code required.
Shop Wayfair
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up to 50% off (plus an extra 15% off select items with code SAVE15) at Joss & Main

24% off Fairbanks Windsor Back Side Chair (Set of 2), $570 $434.96

Shop This
Joss & Main
Fairbanks Windsor Back Side Chair (set Of 2)
$434.96$570.00
Joss & Main
For a limited time, take up to 50% off heaps of Joss & Main furniture finds — plus, take an extra 15% off select styles when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout.
Shop Joss & Main
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up to 50% off (plus an extra 15% off select items with code GET15) at AllModern

Headley Mid Century Modern 2 Drawer Flip Top Vanity Set, $350 $310

Score the exact same deal as Joss & Main at its sister site AllModern's Holiday Hosting Sale. But there's a twist: Use code GET15 (not SAVE15) for an extra 15% off select products.
Shop AllModern
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up to $600 off sitewide at Castlery

15% off Vincent Dining Table With 4 Chairs, $1,785 $1,509

Right now, Castlery has its bestselling dining sets, sofas, and storage solutions along with a few more furniture finds up to $600 off for Black Friday. Specifically, take $120 off $1,500+, $280 off $2,500+, or $600 off $4,500+ purchases. (Excludes the limited-edition collection.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Shop Castlery
DashDividers_1_500x100

Big savings at Walmart

75% off Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair, $398.98 $95.99

Shop This
Lioncin
Ergonomic Office Chair
$95.98$398.98
Walmart
Save big on Walmart's top-notch office furniture and more for Black Friday while supplies last.
Shop Walmart
DashDividers_1_500x100

Extra 40% off sale at Urban Outfitters

70% off Brisbane Shoe Storage Rack, $179 $53.99

Shop This
UO Home
Brisbane Shoe Storage Rack
$53.99$179.00
Urban Outfitters
For a limited time, take an extra 40% off Urban Outfitters' sale section brimming with stylish furniture and home goods.
Shop Urban Outfitters
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up to $1,000 off with code BF23 at Burrow

15% off Shift Sleeper Sofa, $1,999 $1,699.15

Use the code BF23 when you checkout at Burrow for up to $1,000 off your cart. Take 15% off purchases up to $1,999, $500 off 2,000+ purchases, $750 off $3,000+ purchases, and $1,000 off $4,000+ purchases.
Shop Burrow
DashDividers_1_500x100

Up to 30% off select items at Sundays

Cloud Bed With Storage, $2,450 $2,205

Shop This
Sundays
Cloud Bed With Storage
$2205.00$2450.00
Sundays
Take up to 30% off Sundays' fan-favorite bed frames, couches, side chairs, and more.
Shop Sundays
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.

More from Home

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT