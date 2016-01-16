This Will Make Your Skin-Care Products Last So Much Longer

Your mom told you not to judge a book by its cover. Solid advice, but here’s the rub: When it comes to skin care, you need to. That’s because some ingredients expire faster when they’re not in the right packaging, while others can even get contaminated. (Gross.)
So, to help you out, we've gathered everything you need to know about beauty product…containers. We know, we know — it’s not the sexiest story you’ll read today. But a little knowledge will save you some time, a lot of money, and ensure that when you slather, you get results. Check out what we've found, ahead.
