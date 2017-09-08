Walk into any baby store and you'll most likely be overwhelmed by the abundance of toys, blankets, strollers, carriers — you name it. Sure,
some most of it is adorable AF, but we can't help but bring up the age-old questions: What do we really need and what's worth our hard-earned cash money?
Well, we're glad you asked, because we tapped our Refinery29 fam to give us the inside scoop on their favorite products and gadgets that helped them through their first few years of motherhood — from a red, gummy-bear-shaped nightlight that helped one mom get back to sleep after midnight breast feedings to Baby Dove Sensitive Moisture Wipes that came in handy in more ways than one. Read on, and tell us your (or your fellow moms') life-changing baby buys in the comments section below.