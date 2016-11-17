Kayleigh, Gabija, and Chelsea, three friends exploring Berlin's eclectic Mitte neighborhood, take us shopping at one of the city's most stylish boutiques — in virtual reality. Home to famed landmarks like the Brandenburg Gate and Berlin Cathedral, the Mitte district lies at the heart of the bustling metropolis, fostering a fashion scene that's as edgy as it is accessible.
Watch the women discover the style fueling Mitte's unrivaled energy as they browse floppy Brooklyn-inspired hats, oversized sunglasses, and an extraordinary leotard complete with cheeky cutouts. What's the occasion? Prepping for Chelsea's DJ gig at local posh nightclub, the Saint George, of course. Watch the video, above, to join in the trio's adventure through one of the globe's most clothes-obsessed cities.
Watch the women discover the style fueling Mitte's unrivaled energy as they browse floppy Brooklyn-inspired hats, oversized sunglasses, and an extraordinary leotard complete with cheeky cutouts. What's the occasion? Prepping for Chelsea's DJ gig at local posh nightclub, the Saint George, of course. Watch the video, above, to join in the trio's adventure through one of the globe's most clothes-obsessed cities.
Advertisement