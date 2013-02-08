Time flies when you’re having fun — or so the saying goes.
That must be the case for cult Brit label Ben Sherman which, rather unbelievably, turns 50 this year. And what better way to celebrate this milestone than a coffee table book showcasing the British style tribes that put London on the sartorial map.
Profiling everyone from preening Teddy Boys to rough-and-ready rockers, this tome, written by Esquire contributor Josh Simms is a pictorial glimpse at the style and cultural phenomena that came before us. Prepare to wish you were around on the Kings Road in 1983.