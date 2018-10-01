Curious about what really goes into making a Beauty With Mi video? In this episode, we’re giving you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look. Watch as Refinery29’s beauty writer and host Mi-Anne Chan takes us through a typical shoot and shares the must-haves that prep her for a day in front of the camera — from her SheaMoisture skin-care routine (a fab trio of clay-to-cream cleanser, hydrating toner, and soothing eye cream) to her go-to filming-day outfit pairing. Get ready to live a day in the life of Mi-Anne.
