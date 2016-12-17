There are a lot of things in life that we know we're supposed to love, but secretly cannot stand. Ten-course tasting menus, extra-long foreplay, guided art tours. We know, we know. We should be excited. But can’t we just get on with the damn thing?
Ahead, we're confessing the beauty treatments that are heralded as some of the best, most relaxing experiences in the business — only they actually make us feel like we’re dying inside. We think you might share some of our gripes. (Seriously, why do blowouts have to take so damn long?!) Check ‘em out in the slides ahead and share your own in the comments, below.
