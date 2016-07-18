9 Things You Definitely Shouldn't Be Using Anymore

I'm something of a beauty-product hoarder. I refuse to get rid of a thing, because who knows when I'm going to need that bright-blue eyeshadow and/or that black lipstick I first swatched on my hand three years ago? When the moment does arrive to whip out that Victoria's Secret body lotion from middle school, you know who will be ready? This girl. But you know who might also break out from it? This girl.
Turns out, a lot of those products you've had since forever are either bad for you or, after a while, simply no longer working. We spoke with cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson to learn which ones you should toss out, like, tonight, and why. No better time than the present for a beauty purge, right?
