An Expert Shares Her Best Bathroom-Cleaning Hacks

Even if you're someone who considers cleaning to be a therapeutic practice, there is at least one room in the house that's anything but soothing to sanitize. Of course, we're talking about the bathroom. That place is known for the most stubborn splatters and the toughest grime. However, that doesn't mean you have to spend hours to make this room shine. Melissa Maker, host of the Clean My Space YouTube channel, has several hacks for how to get your bathroom sparkling clean without having to put in too much time or effort.
Maker's best bathroom cleaning tips, as well as all the supplies you'll need to execute her shortcuts, can be found ahead. From removing left-behind toothpaste to unsticking hairspray stains, Maker has all the hacks. She even reveals an unexpected spot in the bathroom where germs love to hang out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.