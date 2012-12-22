So, you've written your New Year's resolutions: hit the gym, be mindful of spending, call Grandma, be on time. All very sage and wise. But hey, you know what we wish for you for 2013? A sparkling new update to your makeup look — which is why we're giving away ten of these gorgeous, glimmering palettes from Bare Escentuals!
Here's the deal: 10 of you lovely readers will receive a Shine On palette (worth $45!) packed with everything you need to create a multitude of winter makeup looks. The sleek gold kit includes Prime Time Brightening Eyelid
Primer (a clever highlighter and primer in one), eyeshadows in shimmering pink and deep plum, a smoky eggplant eyeliner, READY Blush in The Big Break (a super-flattering peach shimmer), and Marvelous Moxie Lipgloss in A-Lister (a pretty nude), all housed in a shimmering gold makeup bag — literally all you need to create the perfect face for work, play, or a night out.
To enter to win, simply tell us below what your beauty plans are for New Year's Eve. Are you going to rock a sparkly eye with curled hair? A bright lip with a sleek chignon? A blowout with a cat eye? The winner will be chosen on December 31, so get commenting, tell us what's inspiring you, and have a happy, healthy, beautiful New Year.
Photo: courtesy of Bare Escentuals
Advertisement