We love Barbra Streisand. What's not to love, really? Just like our voice assistant, she can seemingly do it all. She's a prodigious singer (ICYMI, her new album Walls is out now), multi-award-winning actress, composer, author, political activist, and filmmaker. That's right: In case you forgot, she's racked up quite an impressive list of credits as a director and producer in Hollywood — but her success hasn't come without a fight.
In the latest episode of El Rey Network's The Director's Chair — a series of specials featuring some of the industry's most prolific directors — filmmaker (and the network's founder) Robert Rodriguez sits down with the icon herself to discuss her nearly-35-year career behind the camera. They got to talking about why Streisand fell in love with movies in the first place, what it was really like in the '80s being one of the only women in the very male-dominated directing space (spoiler alert: it took a hell of a lot of perseverance), and her hopes for the future of film. To hear all about her journey, press play just above.
Opener photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
