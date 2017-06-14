11 People Share Their Most Embarrassing Bar & Bat Mitzvah Memories

Coming of age in the Jewish faith is meant to be a joyful celebration: An adolescent is finally considered an adult in Judaism, and is now responsible for following the commandments of the Torah. This is called a "bar mitzvah" for boys and a "bat mitzvah" for girls, and it usually happens when a person is around 12 or 13 years old. One of the best parts? Many times, a party or reception (usually with some kind of theme) follows the ceremony.
But, as is the case whenever a 13-year-old is the center of attention, there are plenty of opportunities for awkwardness amid all that joy. From bizarre party themes to unfortunate hairstyles to actually passing out, many people can easily recall the one thing about their bar or bat mitzvah that they wish they could forget.
With that in mind, we asked R29 staffers and readers to share their most vivid memories from their own bar or bat miztvahs. For the most part, they were able to look back on that time from a safe distance and laugh, but there were a few who could only muster a cringe. Oh, to be young and thrust into religious adulthood.