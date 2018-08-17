One of the best aspects of traveling is bringing home tokens that mark the trip — be it handmade sandals or the perfect vintage T-shirt. In fact, travel is often the best way to justify an all-out shopping spree. And as far as shopping capitals go, Bangkok is one of the world’s best. From sprawling mega-malls that feel like cities in themselves to vintage shops tucked behind street-food carts to charming boutiques touting popular Thai designers, Bangkok has a shopping vibe that is entirely its own.
If you’ve always wanted to explore the city but didn’t know quite where to begin, we’ve got you covered. In partnership with Korean Air, which offers convenient flights to Bangkok via Seoul, South Korea, we’re bringing you the very best shops that give fashion-conscious travelers a true taste of the city. And while Thailand might be a bit of a trek from the U.S., you can kill time during the flight by curling up with a blanket, a glass of wine from Korean Air’s in-flight collection, and one of many movies on your personal TV. You’ll even get free slippers. Hit the ground refreshed and ready to shop at these top Bangkok boutiques.