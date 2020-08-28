This Just In: Banana Republic Factory Is Actually So Good Right Now

As part of our never-ending hunt to uncover the internet's hidden retail gems, we've stumbled upon a rather underrated shopping spot that's definitely worth visiting if you can't resist a good deal. We see you, R29 reader, and we applaud how well you know your way around a solid Labor Day Sale, so let us direct your attention a less-frequented fashion destination that's got everything you need to segue into the new season, wardrobe-wise. Because while there will always be Banana Republic for covering the basics, there's also the brand's cooler, more affordable cousin, Banana Republic Factory, where you're guaranteed to find a steal even when the sales are no longer in session.
Before you even start adding a slew of stuff to your cart, be sure to take note of what daily promotions might be available to knock an extra few $$$ off the site's already discounted apparel. Because while The BRF's (yep, that's Banana Republic Factory) clearance section is always a great place to be, coming into it with an extra 20% off code under your belt is even better. Once you're armed with an awareness of how and where to save big, go forth in search of affordable closet staples such as tanks and tees, casual dresses for the final days of summer, and standout accessories to top off your WFH outfit attire. From all things trending (tiered dresses and face masks galore!) to a range of covetable loungewear items, this is one digital destination that's got all the goods worth scooping up before fall rolls around.
Ahead, sift through the top findings from our own extensive exploration of the Banana Republic Factory (Go BFR!) and take advantage of the site's latest savings.
