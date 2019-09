That's a relatively new phenomenon in the story of balsamic vinegar, which started as a regional food made in northern Italy. It wasn't until the 1970s, when Giorgio DeLuca imported 150 cases of it for his SoHo store, Dean & DeLuca, that balsamic vinegar became a food trend beyond Italians already in the know. DeLuca, the son of Italian shop owners, was among the first to bring foods like Parmesan and olive oil beyond stores mostly selling to Italian-Americans to a larger audience. In The United States of Arugula , an account of how we got to our food-obsessed present day, DeLuca remembers that he needed to unload the huge order of balsamic quickly — so he tipped off a food writer at The New York Times about the stuff. Soon, it was flying off the shelves, and the rest, as they say, is history.