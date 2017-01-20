As anyone who's been on a family vacation can tell you, if you spend a lot of time with a person, they're bound to end up annoying you. Accepting the good and bad in someone is a big part of relationships, especially when the "bad" just ends up being kind of hilarious.
Sometimes the weirdest things bother you for absolutely no reason. I've snapped on people for cracking their knuckles, singing in the car, and talking when I can hear that they need to clear their throat. It's irrational and ridiculous, but I can't help it and neither can they.
Not too long ago, there was a Reddit thread about just this thing. People in the happiest relationships still do things that make the other want to tear out their hair. From the outside, however, it's the most entertaining thing in the world. Ahead, we rounded up the funniest and most relatable pet peeves from the thread. Warning: Some of them might just hit a little close to home.