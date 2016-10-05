Whether you’re planning one last hurrah before your due date or just one of many upcoming hurrahs, we’ve got a trip that fits the bill either way.
We’re teaming up with BabyList and Simon & Schuster for the ultimate spa getaway. Win a three-night stay for three at Sunrise Springs Spa Resort in Santa Fe, New Mexico. You'll get $1,200 toward flights, a wellness package at the resort, and farm-fresh meals every day during your stay at the 70-acre property. Moms-to-be will love the tranquil setting (did we mention the greenhouse and gardens?), but you don’t need to be relaxing for two to take full advantage of the pool, spa, expressive arts center, walking trails, and PUPPY STUDIO (seriously). No wonder it’s been named a life-changing spiritual retreat by Travel + Leisure and a top wellness retreat by U.S. News & World Report.
So, whether you’re with child or just with new swimsuit, enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 10/16/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
