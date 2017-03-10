The Pastel Eye Look Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
As exciting as that bright pastel eyeshadow looks in your palette, when was the last time you actually dipped into it? Tangerine, blue, yellow, and pink shades are notoriously hard to tackle, which is why we challenged ourselves to create a pastel-blue eye look with minimal effort. The secret? Making sure the pigment is opaque so that the hue really shines. Check out the look in the video above then follow the steps below to copy it.
Advertisement
Step 1. Line your eyes and entire lid using a light blue liquid eyeliner. (We love Stila's in Periwinkle.)
Step 2. Gently pat a baby-blue, matte eyeshadow all over your lids.
Step 3. Sweep a layer of the same eyeshadow along your bottom lashline.
Step 4. Line your eyes using a gray cream shadow and an angled brush. This will further define them since the pigment is so light.
Step 5. Finish off with a few coats of black mascara.
Advertisement