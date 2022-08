I Slept On The Avocado Green Mattress For 3 Months — You Should, Too

Speaking of doing things alone, Avocado was nice enough to send me its bestselling bed frame with accessories, but they do have to be set up. I'm no handyman, so I was instantly intrigued by the seemingly simple setup of the City Bed Frame. And while it definitely took me longer than I expected it to (three hours!), the instructions themselves were simple with video AND visual aids. The wood is heavy and sturdy (because it's real!). I'm definitely not worried about it breaking or anything. In fact, I have yet to set up the headboard due to how heavy the pieces are and my own procrastination (me + hammer = not a good idea). The City Bed Frame Accessories , aka a set of shelves and a book nook , easily hook to the bed frame so absolutely no assembly is required. They especially come in handy if your room, like mine, has limited space and storage options.