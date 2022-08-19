I Slept On The Avocado Green Mattress For 3 Months — You Should, Too

Ever since I got this mattress, I love staying in bed. It feels exactly how it's described online. My only negative so far is the weight: It's damn heavy. Clocking in at 114 pounds, unless you or your partner lifts on the regular, hiring a TaskRabbit is a definite must to get this puppy up stairs. Or for an extra $249, Avocado will deliver and unbox it in the room of your choice and take away your old mattress. I do not exercise, so maybe I'm the only one who struggled to get this thing even on my bed frame. I'm just saying, keep Avocado's offer in mind. Your money would be well-spent if we're going on weight alone.