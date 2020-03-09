Occupation: Buyer

Industry: Automotive

Age: 28

Location: Metro Detroit

Salary: $69,657

Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $3,865 take home

Gender: Woman



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $500 (for my part of a three-bedroom rental that I share with one roommate)

Student Loans: $750 (I have $7,500 left at the start of this diary)

Car Loan: $282.19

Utilities: ~$80 (for my share for gas, electricity & internet, water is every three months and is an additional $80 for my share)

Renters Insurance: $29.50

Health Insurance/Dental/Vision: $127.56 (pre-tax)

FSA: $83.33/month (pre-tax)

Gym: $35.99

Netflix/Spotify: $30

Car Insurance: $100

Credit Cards: I have about $9,000 in credit card debt that comes from having a shopping PROBLEM and from moving out on my own after a breakup. I have been really working on this very clear issue this year and am very proud of what I've been doing. All debt is on 0% APR cards for the next 20+ months, so once my student debt is paid off I'll tackle the CC and pay it off before the interest hits.