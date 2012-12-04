Skip navigation!
Tracy Wang
Washington DC
Is Wintour Really Coming? Anna May Be Headed For The White House
Connie Wang
Dec 4, 2012
Street Style
Street Style: A Comfy-Casual Look For Summer Nights
Annie Georgia Gre...
May 19, 2012
Politics
Gel Manicures: The Dry Erase Boards Of Nail Art
Emily Orofino
Mar 18, 2012
Street Style
Street Style: Awesome Floral Pants Help The Spring Transition
Okay, we were wrong. We're not too proud to admit it. Just when we thought that our days of wrapping were in the past, alas, winter has dealt us a final
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
The Slouchy Winter Coat Meets Its Match
Misty Gant, pr coordinator New York, New York Wonder how to give that '60s-style oversized coat more of a tailored (and flattering) look? Do like this
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
Street Style: The Season's Last Scarf (Maybe...)
Want to make a statement with color? Take a note from one half of the Anndra Neen design duo, Annette Stephens. With the warmer weather approaching (and
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
Street Style: Prepped For Spring!
Not to talk about the weather or anything, but it is SO nice out. In order to celebrate, we're posting one of our favorite transitional looks: blogger
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: Is This Coat-Gown The New Black Puffer?
At first glance this may look like your average hibernation-mode black puffer coat, but as the snakeskin boots and fringed cross-body bag prove, there
by
Susan Williamson
Street Style
Street Style: Pretty Purple Picture Poser
One way to transition into spring is by shedding layers—and brightening up while you're at it! We couldn't help but notice Theory sales assistant
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: We're Seeing Red
It's no secret that New Yorkers are drawn to all black outfits, and lately there's been a winter white craze. Sure, the monochromatic look works well with
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Events
The Wildest (But Still Cool!) Looks From NYFW
NYFW gives everyone an excuse for dressing to the nines. For us, that means sticking on heels that are higher than we'd normally wear on the subway, and
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Check Out This Surprisingly Demure Photo Of Anna Wintour
There are a few things we'd like to discuss about this Anna Wintour photo. She doesn't have body guards, she's not in a Mercedes Benz (ahem, like she
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Events
Photo Of The Day: A Blonde Moment At Jeremy Scott
While on the runway, we thought these super-frizzed bobs were the perfect accompaniment to the upbeat, pop-culture vibe of the Jeremy Scott
by
Gina Marinelli
Events
You Now Have Pamela Love's Permission To Wear Your Messy Ponytail...
The ponytail is our go-to when we're too lazy to actually put any effort into our hair, but still have to go out in public and not look like a hot mess.
by
Megan McIntyre
Events
Photo of the Day: What Made The Male Models Turn Into The Paps?
Hey boys, what's the hold up? Why the fuss? Five coiffed and captivated fellas backstage at Richard Chai couldn't be pulled away from, uh, whatever it
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
Street Style: Take An NYC Standby Up A Notch
The "New Yorkers always wear black" myth resonates most loudly during winter. Sometimes it's true, we feel a distinct pull towards dark colors, often
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: It's Easy Being Green
As hard as it is to pull of green hair (and it's, uh, really hard), photographer, Anna Li is rocking the ombre effect with confidence and ease, which is
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: Banish Your SAD With Sumptuous Pops Of Color
You know those days right at the cusp of January and February, when the thought of peeling yourself out from under that double-lined goose-down
by
Christie Craft
Street Style
Street Style: Is This Winter Look So Wrong It's Right?
So we totally paused when we saw student Carla Molina strutting it down the street in this unusual ensemble. The pom-pom is just too big too ignore, but
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: THIS Is How To Wear Printed Pants
It's not hard to see why we stopped this street stunner for her stand-out look. From the bangs, to the bag, to those super-bold bottoms, this number
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Entertainment
NYC's Most Stylish Dogs And Their Designer Mom
Here at the R29 office, bring-your-dog-to-work day is pretty much every day. We're late for meetings because we stop to pet cute pooches on the street,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: A Shot Of Color To Shock You Out Of Your Winter Dol...
Any one of the gorgeous pieces director Martha Cristiana is wearing here would have been enough to turn our heads, but together, they made us stop dead
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
Just In Time! 4 Perfect Weekend Outfits
In a few short hours, the weekend will be upon us. 48 whole hours of zero obligations, guilt-free couch potato-ing, bottomless mimosas, and the hungover
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
Bag Stalking: 20 Street Snaps To Inspire Your Winter Arm Candy
In New York's (normally) cold winter weather, it's difficult to stand out from the black-and-navy crowd while still staying warm. The secret: finding an
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: We Love A Guy With Just A Touch Of Preppy Flair
There's work, and then there's working it, and this perfect guy outfit is definitely exhibiting the latter. We couldn't help but notice student Everard
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: The Badass Boss You Wish You Had
This all brown power outfit caught our eye for all the right reasons: a structured coat, kickin' boots, slicked-back hair, and just the right bag to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Perfect Guy Outfit: Richard Chai's Chill, Winter Ensemble
If you couldn't already tell, we're pretty smitten with Richard Chai both for his designs and for his own sartorial choices. When we spotted him in this
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
NYC's Easiest One-Day Holiday Shopping Solution
Ahh the holidays—time for bells that jingle, flavored frappuccinos, Kate's Paperie gift wrap, and… oh sh*t, grabbing the perfect gift for everyone
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Peek Inside Our Nail Polish Process With Color Club's Exclusive R...
We don't want to be some boastful Bonnies, but we have to say: Refinery29 was right there at the start of the nail art craze. In fact, having fun,
by
Leila Brillson
Shopping
HOT Holiday Giveaway: Win A Limited-Edition Weekend Bag Filled Wi...
You didn't think we were going to let December slip away without giving you a present, did you? While we wish we could gift each and everyone one of
by
Us
