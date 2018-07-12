Skip navigation!
Tory Rust
Fashion
Linda Rodin Proves 70-Something Really Is Just A Number
Christene Barberich
Jul 12, 2018
Beauty
I'm Tired Of Hearing This Muslim Stereotype About Makeup
Miski Muse
Mar 27, 2018
Fashion
How 3 R29 Editors Make Heels Work For Every Day
Leeann Duggan
Dec 14, 2017
Beauty
How I Turned My Biggest Insecurity Into My Power Source
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Jarae Holieway
Makeup
What Happened When I Wore 30 Different Lipsticks For 30 Days
This story was originally published July 29, 2016. What's the difference between a signature look and a rut? That's the question that struck me one
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
5 Fall Hair Trends, Styled 2 Ways
Like Cher Horowitz, my main thrill in life is a makeover — it gives me a sense of control in a world full of chaos. And if that makeover involves hair
by
Maria Del Russo
Beauty
I Switched To A Homemade Beauty Regimen — & Here's What Happened
There are two types of beauty people in the world: those who swear by the all-natural, no preservatives, no chemicals, no bad-stuff-whatsoever life —
by
Taylor Bryant
Featured On Instagram
Do These At-Home Gel Polishes Stand Up To The Ultimate Test?
Photographed by Tory Rust. Photographed by Tory Rust. The word "gel" used to mean a laborious nail process — one that required master precision, a UV
by
Lexy Lebsack
Food & Drinks
How People Look After Eating Foods They HATE
We all have one: that one food we HATE more than anything else. No matter what we do, how many times we try it, how shocked our friends are that we don't
by
Zoe Bain
Trends
How To Breathe New Life Into 3 Old Bags
We've all got them: bags we used to love, but are now consigned to the back of our closets forever. And yet, for some mysterious reason, we can't bear to
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
The Sneaker Every Fashion Girl Will Wear This Year
Last year, it was the Stan Smith. Now, there's another pair of adidas kicks gracing the feet of noteworthy fashion girls: the Superstar. The style —
by
Bobby Schuessler
Trends
I Made A Necklace Out Of My Child's Dried-Up Belly Button
At first glance, it looks like an abstract heart or a small gold nugget, but the pendant that's always hanging around my neck is something that's
by
Sara Larson
Home
Secrets To Styling A Gorgeous (& Functional) Bookcase
We're all self-professed book nerds here at R29, from wellness to beauty to style and photography. In fact, when you first walk into R29 HQ, one of the
by
Chloe Daley
