Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sheri Hickey
Fashion
'Tis The Season Yet? DKNY Jeans Makes The Holidays Look Hot
Sheri Hickey
Aug 7, 2012
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 03 2012
Sheri Hickey
Aug 3, 2012
New York
We Know Where We're Watching The Olympics (And They Make A Mean Drink)
Sheri Hickey
Aug 2, 2012
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 01 2012
Camouflage is going to be one of the must-have items for fall this year, but where is a gal to go to get her dream military duds? Stop by the Club Monaco
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
There May Be Bed Bugs Lurking In Your Urban Outfitters Bag
We know you’re dying to get your hands on as many ripped jean shorts as possible before summer ends, but fair warning: They might come with a little
by
Sheri Hickey
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 27 2012
Jil Sander gracefully moves from the catwalk to a grocery store near you, but this paper is far from gratis. (MTV Style) Stella McCartney is showcasing
by
Sheri Hickey
Fashion
Thanks
Vice
! 5 Lessons From The Ultimate Collection of D...
Today, thanks the techies who invented brilliant things like filters and blemish removers, a girl can relax knowing that getting snapped after one too
by
Sheri Hickey
Fashion
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 25 2012
Looking to go on a shopping sabbatical? Step one — buy a paintbrush. That’s what illustrator Sarah Lazarovic did, and it’s definitely working out
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
This Rooftop/Shopping Combo Starts Tonight (But We're Already There)
Has your case of the Monday’s cruelly stretched into a terrible Tuesday? We have just the cure. Add equal parts Marcus Troy and Mashariki Williamson,
by
Sheri Hickey
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 13 2012
When you look at the new cover of W Magazine, an old proverb from a wise man named Nelly may come to mind: “It’s getting hot in here, so…” (The
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
Proenza Schouler's First Store Is Made Of Sidewalk, Opens Tomorrow
The official countdown to the opening of Proenza Schouler’s first ever brick-and-mortar store is almost over, and with less than 24 hours until the
by
Sheri Hickey
Fashion
This Kanye West Air Yeezy Tee Costs Over $90,000 — Are We Surprised?
Now we ain’t sayin’ we’re gold diggers, but we may have to be if we want to get our hands on the latest evolution to come from Nike and Kanye
by
Sheri Hickey
Politics
Target + Neiman Marcus + 24 CFDA Designers = The Ultimate Christm...
We all dream of being decked out in the latest and greatest up-and-coming designers, but often times our wallets keep us on somewhat of a sartorial
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 06 2012
Katie Holmes' Elle cover boasts bold bangs and the inside interview is just as thought provoking — read how she twists the questions away from Tom and
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
Katie Holmes Will Show At NYFW, Paps Start Your Engines
It's basically a Murphy’s Law that the first time you see an ex after a breakup, you’re inevitably going to be without makeup, just finishing a
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 05 2012
We don't know about you, but this is definitely not the kind of water tower we grew up around. Tom Fruin's new plexiglass water tower sculpture has turned
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
Brace Yourselves, Shoppers: NYC Is Finally Getting A Nordstrom
It's finally happening — our lives as NYC shoppers will change forever and we just can't hold in our excitement any longer. Today, Peter Nordstrom
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
A Peek At
CR Fashion Book
's Issue 0, Courtesy Of Carine ...
We've tried binoculars, unsuccessfully, but this behind-the-scenes video is so much better. It previews what's going on at Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion
by
Sheri Hickey
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 27 2012
We wish we could say that this insanely cool tot has the exact same style we did when we were younger. Unfortunately, our parents have the photos to prove
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
NYC's 1,000 Free Concerts Are Music To Our Ears!
It's hot, like hot hot. There's no question. If the back of your neck wasn't glistening by the time you made it to work today, then you must be superhuman
by
Sheri Hickey
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 22 2012
First a book, then a movie, and now, the new Mulberry campaign? We know Where The Wild Things Are — circling one of our favorite models, Lindsey
by
Sheri Hickey
Politics
Is Don Draper The Newest McDonald's Employee?
We highly doubt the dashing cad of Mad Men would pop out of his corner office to head for the golden arches. But it appears that Don Draper has made his
by
Sheri Hickey
Designers
If We Were First Lady, We'd Be All Over This Thom Browne Resort C...
Gaga let her local butcher style her and Madonna sported the cone bra, and those moments are certainly burned in our memories. But sometimes you can make
by
Sheri Hickey
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 20 2012
U.K. fashion grad Aisling Farrell dazzled us with her unique take on texture, mixing materials like organza and PVC with polystyrene balls. All of these
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
Chelsea Handler And Jane Lynch Are Now T-Shirt Designers?
Can you imagine what would happen if Glee’s Sue Sylvester was a guest on Chelsea Lately? No doubt jumpsuits would be ripped and Chewy would have to be
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
Lauren Moffatt's So-Sweet Sale Has Us Beach & Roof Ready (For Less!)
Ideally we would spend our entire summer frolicking in Lauren Moffatt’s to-die-for prints and beachy dresses, and now we finally can! Yes, our day
by
Sheri Hickey
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 13 2012
We know where Rachel Zoe will be storing her baby bottle from now on. Today Zoe tweeted a picture of her newest creation, the Morrison Bag, which she
by
Sheri Hickey
Events
Every Piece Of Bridal Jewelry You Could Need (Except The Ring)
If that Wedding Day To-Do list looks more like an ancient scroll than a Saturday grocery-shopping list, it's safe to say that some small detail may be
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
Is The Fedora Going The Way Of The Trucker Hat (Out, That Is)?
We all witnessed the rapid rise and fall of the Ed Hardy trucker hat (thanks to Britney, K Fed, and hordes of sartorially confused teens). Like other
by
Sheri Hickey
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 06 2012
Figurines and Louis Vuitton? Yup, you heard us right. French photographer Vincent Bousserez attempts to convince us that there really are tiny people who
by
Sheri Hickey
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted